Beginning June 12, a portion of Route 689 (Ida Road) in eastern Page County will be closed to through traffic as crews work to replace the East Hawksbill Creek bridge.
The road closure, which will occur between two intersections with Route 629 (Hollow Run Road and Ida Hollow Road), is scheduled to last for approximately six weeks.
According to a Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District media announcement, traffic on Route 689 will have access to properties on either side of the work zone. However, through traffic will be detoured as follows:
North of the bridge, drivers approaching from the north side of the bridge will go north on Route 689 (Ida Road/Stonyman Road), turn right on Route 611 (Farmview Road) and then left on Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) to return to Route 689.
Drivers approaching from the south side of the bridge will go north on Route 689, turn left on Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and then right on Route 611 to return to Route 689 (Stonyman Road/Ida Road).
Weather permitting, the bridge replacement is scheduled for completion on or about Thursday, July 20.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads. To get Page-County-area VDOT news and alerts, follow @vdotstaunton on Facebook.
