On July 1, Sheriff Chad Cubbage and the Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are investigating a recent homicide. A person of interest is still at large.
On the evening of Thursday, June 29, the Page County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a man down in the 5600 block of Jollett Road, Elkton in the Page County lines.
Upon arrival, first responders discovered a deceased male; the victim of an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators from the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. They, along with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, began investigating the case as a homicide.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Cave was notified of the incident and has been providing resources from his office, as needed.
The victim was identified as Gregory Lee Williams, 69. His body was transported to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy.
Investigators are currently searching for a person of interest. The subject is identified as Timothy Thomas Comer, a white male, balding, brown hair and eyes, approximately 55 years of age. According to recent court records, he currently resides in Harrisonburg and previously resided in Shenandoah. The Page County Sheriff’s Office warns that Comer is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
This is an active investigation. The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about Mr. Comer or his whereabouts to contact Lt. Kenneth Boyd or Captain Tim Lansberry of the Page County Sheriff’s Office 540-743-6571. As always, if you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1.
