PAGE COUNTY — The Page Republican Party held its Mass Meeting May 16 at the VFW to elect the Republican nominees for Page County constitutional officers to run in the November 2023 election on the Republican ticket.
The meeting was attended by 250 people with 212 votes cast. Official members of the party at the meeting stated that it was one of the largest turnouts it has seen.
The clerk of court was a contested party race between incumbent Grayson Markowitz and Shirron Ballard. Both candidates were able to give a brief speech before voting started.
Ballard was the winning nominee receiving 57% of the votes to Markowitz’s 43%. Ballard received 121 votes to Markowitz’s 91 votes.
The slate of Republican nominees that will run for constitutional officers are:
- Bryan Cave for Commonwealth attorney
- Shirron Ballard for Clerk of the Court
- Chad Cubbage for Sheriff
- Becky Smith for Commissioner of Revenue
To stay informed sign with GOP affairs sign up for emails at www.pagegop.org
There will be another party race at the GOP Unit Meeting May 30 at 6 p.m. for the party to elect the nominee for the two open county supervisor seats on the ballot for the November election.
This meeting will take place at Valley Cork.
That party race will finalize the slate of Republican nominees for Page County elected positions in November.
As of Tuesday morning, May 23, the party was still open for people to put their hat in to run for the supervisor nominations.
November Election
On the November ballot for Page County, there will be several positions including Districts 2, 3 and 4 board of supervisors; school board members in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4; the two Soil and Water directors; and the circuit court clerk, Commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, commissioner of revenue and treasurer.
The District 1 school board seat election is to fill an unexpired term.
Forms are available from the general registrar’s office and online at elections.virginia.gov
Voters and those interested in running can contact the general registrar’s office at 540-743-3986, or email cgaunt@pagecounty.virginia.gov for more information.
The electoral board office is located at County Administration Building 103 S. Court St., Luray.
The filing deadline for those wishing to be on the November ballot is June 20 at 7 p.m.
