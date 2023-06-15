The daughter of the late Reverend Billy Graham was a featured speaker at a recent Page County Jail ministry service.
Along with several local pastors, author and speaker Ruth Graham delivered a message of hope to those in attendance at the May 23 revival.
The third child of evangelist Graham and wife Ruth, the younger Ruth has endured struggles in her personal and professional life while trying to live up to the legacies of her famous parents. She often draws upon those experiences when speaking to others about weathering storms.
Graham has previously worked with the Mississippi Department of Corrections as part of a seminary program for women incarcerated in the prison system. On Tuesday evening, Graham brought her message of hope to Luray.
In a 2019 interview on The Christian Broadcasting Network’s 700 Club, Graham was quoted as saying, "It doesn't matter who you are or what family you come from. Life happens. And life brings you blows that you don't expect. It happens in Billy Graham's family, too."
Graham’s literary works include "Step into the Bible," "Fear Not Tomorrow," "God is Already There," "In Every Pew Sits a Broken Heart: Hope for the Hurting," and "A Legacy of Love: Things I Learned from My Mother."
In a Facebook post the morning after the service, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage thanked those who spoke at the jail’s revival.
"My prayer,” said Cubbage, “is that Ruth’s message of inspiration will have a lasting effect.”
Graham is the mother of three and grandmother of eight. She makes her home in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
