HARRISONBURG — Sage Bird Ciderworks “Virginia Hewe’s Crab” was recently awarded a best-in-class Gold Medal for Heritage Dry Cider from the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition, gaining it international recognition for a very specific Virginia cider.
Being judged at the international contest, against 138 other heritage dry ciders from around the world, “Virginia Hewe’s Crab” firmly places Sage Bird and the Shenandoah Valley on the global cider map and marks a major milestone in the journey of two dedicated and passionate local business owners.
In just a few short years, Amberlee and Zach Carlson have gone from experimentation with an antique press on their porch to creating over 7,000 gallons of a variety of ciders annually, opening one of Harrisonburg’s most inviting community spaces. The couple has now achieves one of the highest honors in their craft.
The epitome of a local business success story, the journey from experimentation at home to global recognition was one of risk, passion, artistry and a focus on community.
“Cider for us started as a hobby. We got married young, fresh out of undergrad,” said Zach Carlson. “We really didn’t have a lot.”
Being very DIY-focused, the couple decided to experiment with saving money by creating their own home brews.
“We made mead at first. It was disgusting … that was bad, but we were bitten by the fermentation bug. It was exciting. Cider was the next thing we tried,” said Zach Carlson.
Obtaining an antique press opened up the door to the couple experimenting with single varietal cider, a type of cider utilizing a single, often regional, apple in small batches, regarded as an excellent way of experiencing the character of a single apple variety.
“We do a good amount of single varietal ciders where we use these old-school heirloom cider apples, and the point of that really is to showcase the flavor variations between different apples,” said Zach Carlson, explaining the nuanced balances between sweetness, acidity and tannins that make every single varietal cider a unique experience.
Realizing the hobby could be something the community may like to share in, Zach Carlson took on formalizing his knowledge of the craft through Portland State University’s Business of Craft Brewing courses, setting the stage for the opening of Sage Bird Ciderworks in 2020.
Despite the enormous challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple was committed to opening Sage Bird. Utilizing outside spaces and reserving many community-focused ideas for a non-pandemic future, Sage Bird opened in the harshest of business environments. But the fertile soil created by the product and community support helped the business to thrive and grow into what it is today.
“We are always thankful and blown away by the support of this community,” said Zach Carlson. “Harrisonburg has always had a local bend to it — buy local, support local things. We are thankful to be on the receiving end of that.”
The atmosphere and purpose of the Tap Room at Sage Bird Ciderworks is as intentional, subtle and creative as the ciders on sale. With a focus on community gathering from day one, the venue offers a wide range of experiences from book clubs, art shows, music and karaoke, all in a comfortable home away from home environment.
“A place where people could gather, where interesting people had interesting conversations, where you saw art, poetry, music, culture — that is what I really wanted to make,” said Zach Carlson.
Establishing the business side of the work isn’t the end of a craft brewing journey. With new ideas coming all the time, the Carlsons continue to revel in new discoveries.
“I’m sitting out here working, and this little glass comes up to me, weekly. Zach’s like ‘try this one now,’” said Amberlee Carlson. “Every year it can be different. The harvest is different, the weather is different and so you never really know year to year. It’s never going to taste the exact same, which is really special in a fruit-based cider or wine.”
Part of the success of Sage Bird, whose flagship Cider “Rocktown Light” is now produced at over 150 gallons per month, is a deep awareness of location and a passion for authentic-tasting experiences.
“We talk about creating in our flavors a sense of place. When you drink Sage Bird, you are tasting the Shenandoah Valley,” said Zach Carlson. “We don’t use ingredients that couldn’t be grown in this area. You won’t find grapefruit. You won’t find guava in our cider. They are great flavors in cider, but it’s not the Shenandoah Valley.”
This celebration of place was recognized internationally with the success of “Virginia Hewe’s Crab” at the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP), giving Sage Bird and the Carlson’s a great sense of affirmation and belonging in the cider industry.
“GLINTCAP is a good measure of how we are doing,” said Amberlee Carlson. “We just visited Spain to research ciders, and we saw GLINTCAP medals. When we saw that, we knew we were speaking the same language.”
Even a gold medal at the world’s largest cider competition isn’t making this creative couple rest on their success, always thinking about the next exciting idea to further expand the reputation of not only Sage Bird but Virginia Cider in general.
On Saturday, June 10, Sage Bird will launch its latest offer, a raspberry hop session cider named “Butts Up!” Described as “summer in a can,” this new offer will be launched and celebrated at the “Butts Up!” Release party from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday at 325 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg.
The party will feature live music, outskirts food truck, games, giveaways and of course plenty of creative and now internationally-recognized cider to enjoy.
For more information about Sage Bird Ciderworks, Amberlee and Zach Carlsons’ amazing success story, events and even to make online purchases of their merchandise and cider, visit https://www.sagebirdciderworks.com/.
This story originally ran in the Daily News-Record.
