Now that school is out, what is there for the kids of Page county to do this summer?
Luray, this town nestled in the Shenandoah Valley, is a tourist destination all year round, but even more so in the summer. Kids are out of school, but most parents are still working, so here are some activity options for kids that might be flexible to fit every family member’s busy schedule.
Summer camps and the outdoors
P.A.C.A. is sponsoring a few this summer: CCLC summer camp at Luray Elementary School for grades 2-5 from July 10 to July 27, and CCLC summer camp at Page County Middle School for sixth through eighth grade from July 10 to 21. Held each day Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with field trips each week! It’s not a summer camp but it’s a great daily option to keep kids active, the Rec Center will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and offer: crafts, computer games, video games, ping pong, outdoor recreational activities, and youth peer engagement and support daily.
Summer is also an opportunity to teach kids to swim. It will be hot outside, and cooling off in the water is usually a go-to. Free swim lessons will be offered at Lake Arrowhead and Hawksbill Swimming Pool July 24 through August 3 for Kindergarten to grade 5.
Summer gets kids out of school but is also an opportunity to get them interested in the outdoors with hiking, fishing, or gardening. Shenandoah Valley has many hiking trails to try and without traveling far, kids can fish in the pond across from the Luray caverns. P.A.C.A. will be sponsoring Free Market Fridays in the Page County Community Gardens: June 23, in Luray, July 28 in Stanley, and August 18 in Shenandoah. All three markets will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Rec center on Mondays and Tuesdays, will offer a Garden, Guide and Grow Program as well.
Reading oppurtunities
For kids that love to read, the libraries of Page County can keep kids enriched this summer. The free Summer Reading Program for Massanutten Regional Library kicks off on June 5, and runs through July 31. Storytime is Mondays at 10 a.m., and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. The libraries host these monthly events: Super Science, Lego Club, Crafty Kids, Keva Building all from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kids can fulfill a mix of interests when they attend story time in the gardens: Monday June 26 at the Luray Garden, Tuesday July 11 at the Shenandoah Garden, and Tuesday July 25 at the Stanley Garden. All three events are from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Family Friendly events
There are also some family events where parents and kids can spend quality time together. The Cardboard Boat Regatta will be Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or the Luray Caverns, which is free to Page County residents, and can keep the family cool. In just a blink, school will be back in session, but just in the nick of time the Sunflower Festival will take place on Saturday September 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ralph Dean Recreation Park in Luray.
