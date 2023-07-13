SHENANDOAH COUNTY — Half of the Shenandoah County School Board chose not to seek re-election in November, leaving voters to select three new members in the Nov. 7 election. Voters will also select supervisors for Districts 2, 3 and 6 as well as elect constitutional officers and representatives to the General Assembly on Election Day.
School Board
School Board members Marty J. Helsley Jr. (District 2), Cynthia D. Walsh (District 3) and Andrew C. Keller (District 6) did not file papers required to appear on the ballot, according to Lisa W. McDonald, director of elections and general registrar in the Office of Shenandoah County Voter Registration and Elections. Walsh is finishing up her second term, Helsley and Keller their first.
Walsh explained by phone Monday why she chose not to run for a third term.
“Well, I’ve already served two terms, which is eight years, and I’m the only School Board member who still has school-aged kids so I just wanna focus sort of on their activities and family stuff and the (Shenandoah Education Foundation) I work for so it’s just time to take a break,” Walsh said.
Thomas Streett and Jonathan Nateghi-Asli seek election to the District 2 School Board seat. Gloria Carlineo and Joy Bauserman are competing for the District 3 seat. Michael Rickard is running unopposed for the District 6 seat.
All School Board candidates run as independents. Political parties may endorse, but not nominate candidates to run for the nonpartisan board.
Board of Supervisors
District 2 Supervisor Steven A. Baker is running unopposed as he seeks a fifth term. Baker, a Republican, defeated independent challengers in the 2007 and 2015 election and ran unopposed in 2011.
David E. Ferguson is running unopposed as the Republican candidate for the District 3 seat he held for three terms before independent Richard R. Walker defeated him in his bid for a fourth term. The Republican Committee nominated Ferguson earlier this year to run for District 3, the seat held currently by Bradley G. Pollack, who chose not to seek a second term.
District 6 Supervisor Timothy F. Taylor seeks election to a second term.
McDonald said that Douglas Whitelock submitted documents by the filing deadline but did not qualify. Whitelock has appealed the disqualification.
Commonwealth's Attorney
Commonwealth's Attorney Amanda McDonald Wiseley seeks election to a fourth term as chief prosecutor. Wiseley, running as an independent in this election, faces Republican challenger Elizabeth Cooper.
Wiseley filed the required papers by the end of the June 20 deadline, McDonald said in a June 22 email. Wiseley did not receive the Republican Party nomination. She won election in 2011 and 2015 as an independent candidate. Wiseley ran unopposed as the Republican candidate in the 2019 election.
Clerk of Court
Karla Ortts is running unopposed for Clerk of Court as the Republican candidate. Clerk of Court Sarona S. Irvin is not seeking another eight-year term.
Commissioner of the Revenue
Melissa “Missy” Hockman is running unopposed for the commissioner of the revenue and would succeed longtime Commissioner Kathy A. Black who plans to retire at the end of her fifth term Dec. 31.
Treasurer
Treasurer Cindy A. George, the lone Democratic on the ballot and longest-serving constitutional officer, seeks a ninth term. George defeated opponents in her first, second and eighth elections.
Sheriff
Sheriff Timothy C. Carter, a Republican and chairman of the Shenandoah Republican Committee, seeks a sixth term. Carter defeated four opponents to win his first term in 2003 and ran unopposed in his subsequent re-elections.
Soil & Water Conservation Board
Joan Comanor and Mary Gessner seek re-election unopposed as the county’s representatives on the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation Board of Directors.
House of Delegates, District 33
Republican Todd Gilbert, a Woodstock attorney, faces Democrat Bob Smith of Edinburg. Gilbert is the current Speaker of the House.
State Senate, First District
Republican nominee Timmy French, a Shenandoah County farmer, will face off against Democrat Emily Scott.
An earlier version should have said Treasurer Cindy George seeks her ninth term and defeated opponents to win her first, second and eighth elections.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
