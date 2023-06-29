SHENANDOAH — The town of Shenandoah Museum and Welcome Center is a place for history buffs and train enthusiasts alike.
The town of Shenandoah Museum and Welcome Center celebrated its one year anniversary last week Wednesday, June 21, with a wonderful open house to the museum and light refreshments for community members to enjoy. The museum has an extensive collection of items on display, many of which showcase the Norfolk and Western Railroad, the U.S.S. Shenandoah, and the history of the town itself.
Part of the museum’s collection already existed and has been on display over the years in a dedicated room and display cases in the lobby of the Shenandoah Town Hall. The town of Shenandoah originally planned to build a brand new museum, but in 2016 the cost to do so was unattainable and the plan was tabled. Years later the town received the American Rescue Plan Act funds, making it possible to renovate the available old flour mill building.
“When they priced to build a new museum it was going to be over 500k, and so when we received the A.R.P.A funds, this building was available at 220,000, so we thought let's make this a reality,” said Lora Jenkins, the museum curator.
The museum building was constructed in 1924, and originally belonged to the Shenandoah Milling Company. At one time, the mill was the largest producer of flour in the Shenandoah Valley, producing 500 barrels of flour per day. The Shenandoah Milling Company was responsible for manufacturing the flour brands of: Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, and Sunny South.
The museum building sits adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railroad, which is the only working railroad yard between Hagerstown, Maryland, and Roanoke. The museum has many windows overlooking the railroad yard for viewing the trains and watching the railroad workers hard at their job.
“So you’ll see them out and about, they will couple the trains, they will decouple them, they will switch out engines, so you can watch them all day long,” said Jenkins.
The museum nicely showcases the railroad roots and its importance to the town of Shenandoah.
Almost an entire room in the museum is dedicated to and displays items from the U.S.S. Shenandoah. There have been four U.S.S. (United States Ships) Shenandoah and one C.S.S. (Confederate Steam Navy) Shenandoah naval ships made in history. No one from the town of Shenandoah has ever served on any of these vessels, however the entire town of Shenandoah was invited by the crew to Norfolk in 1983 when the last U.S.S. Shenandoah was commissioned. Since then many of the crew members have visited the town of Shenandoah and have donated many items to be put on display in the museum.
“I had one he came from Denver, Colorado, last week to give me something to display and yesterday one came from Tennessee just to see ‘his room,'” said Jenkins.
A kid’s room has been created in order to make it fun for the children so that their parents or guardians can take their time to enjoy all that the museum has to offer. A section of the museum is dedicated to a historical library of all things to do with the town of Shenandoah. No books can be checked out, however one may stay as long as they wish while researching what they need.
The museum is especially thankful to all those who have donated their historic items, and the museum curator strives to display as many contributions as possible. The museum hopes to continue growing and serving the community of Shenandoah and will keep accepting historic items from anyone who wishes to donate.
