STANLEY — A two-vehicle July 8 crash resulted in the death of one person and the injury of four others.
The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Hwy Bsn 340 and Route 632 (Alans Road), approximately 1.5 miles north of Valley Exxon.
Just after 9:30 p.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south when it ran off the right side the road, overcorrected, crossed a double solid center line, and collided head-on with a northbound 2002 GMC Yukon.
By the time first responders arrived on scene, a fire was quickly spreading throughout the Hyundai due to leaking fuel. A male occupant was trapped inside but quickly removed by Page County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Stanley Fire Department officer. The driver, Eleaquin Diaz Diaz, 28, of Stanley, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Yukon, a 16-year-old male from Amissville, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.
Three adult passengers in the Yukon suffered serious injuries and were all transported to Page Memorial Hospital. All three had been wearing seat belts.
Several agencies and units responded to the incident. In addition to the Page County Sheriff’s Office and the Stanley Fire Department, other responding units included Page County EMS, the Stanley Rescue Squad, the Page County Sheriff’s Office and the Luray Rescue Squad. The road was blocked for approximately four hours as Virginia Department of Transportation employees detoured traffic.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.