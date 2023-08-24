Have you heard about the Lucy Letby case currently concluding in the United Kingdom? Letby is the perpetrator of one of the most heinous, gruesome crime sprees I have read about in recent times – the kind of acts that make me pause and reflect on human nature while also counting my own blessings.
For those who may not have heard about Letby, let me fill you in. Letby was a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit in a British hospital. She was tasked with taking care of high-risk newly born babies, many of whom were premature. Letby is a smiling, attractive young nurse who went out of her way to comfort grieving parents, providing them gifts and mementos.
Then, for a year, from 2015 to 2016, Letby is accused of killing at least seven of the infants in her care, while attempting to kill but only permanently wounding at least six more. Many of the latter — the survivors — will grow up with severe learning disabilities, requiring around-the-clock care and supervision. Letby allegedly wrote confessions on post-it notes found at her house, but she reportedly did not explain why she did it.
This lack of a clear motive is to me the worst aspect of her crimes. Prosecutors speculated in her trial that she was doing it to be the center of attention and maybe to gain the attention of a doctor she had a crush on. The judge in the case handing down her life sentence — only the fourth woman to be handed such a sentence in the history of the British justice system — said there was “a deep malevolence bordering on sadism” in her behavior.
Among those most highly criticized in the case are the hospital executives, who were accused of not acting quickly enough on complaints and whistleblowing by Letby’s coworkers. The administrators claimed that they were fearful of instituting a “witch hunt” with circumstantial evidence. Unwilling to risk their own reputations or positions, their inaction facilitated Letby’s killings. Heavy are the heads that wear the crowns.
But put in their shoes, I ask myself whether I would have had the courage to do what was right and start an investigation into Letby, despite the seeming improbability of the accusations. Would I have risked my reputation and career, not to mention the censure of my peers and the public, to do the right thing? Would you or I have acted any differently from these administrators who waited until the proof was nearly undeniable, too late for several of Letby’s victims?
For many in the U.K., Letby has shaken their trust in healthcare workers, or at least the healthcare system. I wonder if this were to happen in the U.S., would there be calls to defund hospitals? Would Letby’s sins irrevocably tarnish the nursing profession? I certainly hope not.
This case reminds us of several things we are wont to forget. Evil, pure and unadulterated, unmotivated by any apparent goals, can still exist in our enlightened day and age. It can take any form, even that of a NICU nurse. And there will be no telling when circumstance will call on you or me to confront evil — will we be ready?
If you are a frequent reader of my columns, you will know I prefer to make lemonade out of life’s lemons, but this is one of those cases that I struggle to twist into a positive. Perhaps the best we can do is let this sad case be a reminder of how lucky and blessed we are that evil in this form has not visited us in Page County. It’s a small consolation, but for now, it will have to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.