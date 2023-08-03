WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead for a dirt-bike training facility.
Chairwoman Vicky L. Cook, Vice Chairwoman Cheryl L. Cullers and supervisors Jerome K. “Jay” Butler, Walter J. “Walt” Mabe and Delores R. Oates voted in favor of a motion to approve a conditional-use permit for Barbara J. Hessler for a commercial outdoor recreation operation at 2930 Long Meadow Road, in the North River Acres subdivision.
Hessler applied for the permit so she can run a training facility for off-road class motorcycles. Hessler plans to use the facility as part of her business, DC Dirt Camp in King George, Virginia. She bought the 12.31-acre property in September 2022 and has kept it in agricultural land-use for making hay, with the intent to relocate her business and to use her home on the property as a tourist rental. Hessler plans to hold classes Friday-Sunday from April to October.
Hessler, who lives at 2930 Long Meadow Road, spoke prior to the public hearing.
“I’m super excited to finally be a rural resident,” Hessler said. “I had been living out of a van and running this on rental property in King George, so to finally be in my own home and to be able to do it on my own farm would be awesome and I invite all of you to come out and learn to ride dirt bikes.”
At the public hearing, Dean Baker spoke in support of Hessler’s request. Baker said he’s certified through the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and has been teaching classes on riding dirt bikes and street bikes for almost 20 years. Baker said he also is certified to train teachers.
“I’m a great advocate for motorcycle safety,” Baker said.
The permit requires the applicant to abide by conditions that include: activities not to exceed 60 decibels at the nearest property line; activities held by appointment or reservation only; hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. to prior to dusk, depending on the time of year but no later than 8 p.m.; no more than eight students and motorcycles per session; the training area no closer than 100 yards from the property line; and no riding of motorcycles used for classes on state roads.
Also at the meeting, supervisors voted to:
• Approve a conditional-use permit for a public protection facility, specifically the Shenandoah Farms Fire Station, at Howellsville Road and Youngs Drive, in the Shenandoah district. Oates, citing a Virginia Department of Transportation report, raised a concern that the entrance just meets the required sight distance “with no room to spare.” Oates asked if the county could mitigate the problem. Wendling said a previous permit issued for a solid-waste collection facility on the property required that the user cut back vegetation to maintain sight distance.
• Deny a conditional-use permit application for Bradly Winans for a short-term tourist rental at 416 Hobs Road, Front Royal, in the Mountain Lake section of the Shenandoah Farms subdivision, in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Butler, Cullers and Mabe voted in favor of the motion to deny the request. Cook and Oates voted against the motion.
• Table a conditional-use permit application for Nancy Hilliard for a short-term tourist rental at 83 Moonshiner Way, Front Royal, in the Blue Mountain subdivision, Shenandoah district. The board tabled the application until the county can properly advertise the public hearing.
• Approve a conditional-use permit for Erica Baker and Richard Case for a short-term tourist rental at 31 Farms Riverview Road, Front Royal, in the Riverview section of Shenandoah Farms, Shenandoah district. The applicants bought the property in April and want to make it available to visitors when they aren’t using it as a weekly getaway.
• Approve a proposed amendment to the county code to increase the application fee from $100 to $200, which the Planning Department charges for a variance to the well or sewage system requirements.
• Remove from the agenda a conditional-use permit application for David A. Downes for a short-term tourist rental at 125 Freeze Road, Front Royal, in the Mountain View section of Shenandoah Farms, Shenandoah District.
• Approve a conditional-use permit for Walter Scott and Victoria M. Piotti for a short-term tourist rental at 192 Howellsville Heights Circle, Front Royal, in the Howellsville Heights subdivision, Happy Creek district. The applicants plan to rent the 5.23-acre property, adjacent to their residence at 292 Howellsville Heights Circle, to visitors.
• Approve a lease agreement with Skydive Front Royal to use space in the Front Royal-Warren County Airport terminal at 229 Stokes Airport Road. The company plans to use the area formerly used as a pilot lounge and flight planning as its office.
• Approve a conditional-use permit for Michael DeLutri for a short-term tourist rental at 2706 Freezeland Road, Linden, in the Hidden Orchard Manor subdivision, Shenandoah district. DeLutri bought the 2.419-acre property in 2018.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
