Page;18;26;6;7-57
Scoring Summare
First Quarter
Page- Turpen 11 run (kick failed), 7:35
Page-Turpen 5 run (run failed), 5:32
Petersburg-Day 41 pass from Arbaugh (run failed); 2:34
Page-Painter 23 run (kick failed), 1:02
Second Quarter
Page-Turpen 3 run (run failed),11:56
Page-Turpen 13 run (Zimmerman kick), 10:06
Page-Hawkins 15 run (Zimmerman kick), 7:21
Page-Creel 2 run (kick failed), :26
Third Quarter
Petersburg-Day 3 run (run failed),4:03
Page-Hawkins 22 run (kick failed), 1:37
Fourth Quarter
Page-Painter 56 run (kick failed), 9:31
