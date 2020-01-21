Leading up to Monday's gun-rights rally in Richmond, some friends outside of journalism asked me if I was going there to be there to cover it.
Admittedly, I was supposed to have today off and the thought had crossed my mind more than once.
There were newsroom discussions about sending a reporter to Richmond to link up with Shenandoah Valley residents at the rally, but trying to find them at the Capitol made for a daunting task.
We decided that our best opportunity to provide unique local voices to the widespread coverage of the rally would include talking to area residents as they waited early this morning at the Harrisonburg Walmart for Virginia Civil Defense League-sponsored buses bound for Richmond.
This meant, of course, that we'd need to be out there in the 20-degree cold at 4 in the morning, waiting on buses we wouldn't even be boarding ourselves.
Not exactly the most glamorous photo assignment I've ever received.
As we launch this new photo blog, my editors suggested that I maybe write this first post about how I made the photos I made, or any of the other typical topics you see in newspaper photo blogs.
The reality is that from a technical standpoint, there's nothing special about these photos unless you're looking for tips on how to layer up to stay warm.
What makes them special to me is that we, as community journalists, made our best effort to connect our readers to today's nationwide news. To our readers, the people in these photographs are friends, neighbors and family, and it is this commitment and passion for hyper-local news that drives me every day.
My duty to this community as a Daily News-Record photographer was to be in a Walmart parking lot at 4 in the morning and quite frankly, there's nowhere else I'd rather be.
As this blog moves forward, I'll delve more into the photos themselves and the process and behind-the-scenes work that goes into them. I hope that you, the reader, will enjoy the inside look into the visual side of community journalism. Questions, comments and concerns can be sent to me via email at dlin@dnronline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.