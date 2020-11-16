Anne Erika Farrenkopf Colinco Kennedy passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 1, 2020, at her home in Mathias, W. Va.
She was born Jan. 11, 1973, in Loveland, Colo., to Thomas and Lynn Farrenkopf and moved with her family to Victor, Mont., when she was just four.
Growing up in the Bitterroot Valley, Anne developed a great love of horses as well as all small animals. With her eagle eye, she was always the first to find the killdeer’s nest full of eggs or tiny striped chicks. Anne was an intelligent child who loved to learn. She graduated from Victor High School and decided to attend college in Missoula, Mont., but interrupted her studies to join the Coast Guard. She spent most of her Coast Guard career in Alaska as a radioman. After her military service, she moved to California and embarked on a career as a dispatcher for the California Highway Patrol, during which time she helped to implement the 911 emergency system.
It was also during this time that Anne met her beloved David Kennedy, the Moose to her Squirrel. The two of them left the west coast behind and settled in the place where Anne would spend her happiest years—in the hills near Mathias, W.Va.. Together Anne and David created a wonderful spot filled with gardens and a menagerie of pets, including a few that most would consider livestock. From this charmed place, she worked as a freelance writer, authoring everything from ad copy to travel blogs to books. Anne often shared photos and stories of this place with her friends and family, leaving no doubt she was just where she wanted to be. She was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed until we meet again.
In addition to her fiancé, David, she is survived by her parents, Tom and Lynn Farrenkopf (Conrad, Mont.); siblings, Mary Farrenkopf (Harrodsburg, Ky.), Elizabeth (Edward) Pickering (Exeter, U.K.), Dominic (Hannah) Farrenkopf (Hamilton, Mont.), Maggie (Nathaniel) Barber (Hamilton, Mont.), Vincent Farrenkopf (Wasilla, Alaska), Bernadette (Isaac) Atilano (Faribault, Minn.), Monica (Seth) McAnally (Great Falls, Mont.), Regina Farrenkopf (Hamilton, Mont.), Joseph (Kelsey) Farrenkopf (Elk City, Minn.), and Claire (Jason) Englert (Stevensville, Mont.); as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Anne was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Ruth Worrell Farrenkopf, Jean and Barney Mares, and her biological grandfather, Erwin Jansky.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va. A celebration of life will be held on her property in West Virginia at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left for her family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.