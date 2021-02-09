Bobby Lee Albrite
Bobby Lee Albrite, 83, of Callao, Va., departed his Earthly life on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, surrounded by the people he loved best, his family. Bobby was born in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Minor Alan Albrite and Geneva Dellora Hottinger Albrite.
As a young man Bobby served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He received his bachelor’s degree in Education from Virginia Tech and his master’s degree from the College of William and Mary. He spent his professional life as a high school agricultural and horticulture teacher. He was married to the love of his life, Ruby Mae Clark Albrite. Bobby enjoyed an abundance of things in life. He was especially drawn to teaching and chose a career that allowed him to impact generations of young people in the Northern Neck. In addition to teaching, he was very involved in the school’s FFA program. When Bobby retired from teaching, he was free to pursue another of his passions--golf. He golfed avidly, worked in the pro-shop at Quinton Oaks Golf Course, participated in golf tournaments and put his many skills to considerable use crafting custom golf clubs.
He never lost his passion for plants and his professional expertise served him well into retirement as he grew a wonderful vegetable garden. Bobby also adored his Hokies! He rooted as strongly for his team this past month as he had when he was a young man studying at Tech years ago. He lived an extraordinarily rich and full life and he lovingly passed these riches on to his family.
After meeting Ruby on a blind date, they married on July 14, 1963 and started a family that grew to include his beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren--each of them welcomed with delight. Bobby loved being a grandfather and had a special bond with each of them. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Ruby; his daughter, Lisa Albrite Deitz (Phillip); his son, Curtis Alan Albrite (Bonnie); his sisters, Nancy Albrite Driver (Paul) and Kay Albrite Moyer (Joseph); his sisters-in-law, Patsy Headley and Evelyn Clark; his grandchildren, Leslie Taylor (Tri), Jason Deitz (Kelly), Daniel Deitz and Justin Albrite; his great-grandchildren, Peyton Taylor, Emersyn Taylor and Phillip Grayson Deitz and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Eddy “Bunny” Gray Albrite; and his brothers-in-law, Robert Headley and Warren Clark.
A private memorial service will be held for Bobby’s family at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel. Prior to the service a public walk-through visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. and all friends are welcome to attend this visitation. All Covid protocols (i.e. masking, social distancing and temperature checks) will be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor Bobby’s commitment to his community by making a donation in his name to the Callao Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 39, Callao, VA 22435.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.