Charles Franklin Fuller Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed from this life to the next on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. He will be cherished for the devotion he held for his family and friends, the goodness of his heart, and the manner in which he lived his life in gratitude.
From a young age, he was a renaissance man who served proudly on the USS Coral Sea and spent time in his bunk memorizing scores of beautiful poems. He went to college on the GI Bill where he honed his love of intellect, theater, literature and artistic expressions that gave voice to his heart and soul.
Frank married his beloved Betty Rose Taylor on Valentine's Day in 1958, and he loved her as his vows said he would for 64 years. Together they shared their love with their children, Kathy, David, and Chris and with their grandchildren, Hannah, Mia, Daisy, and Clementine. He gave his children and grandchildren his fine example of what it means to be a good human being and to give others room to find their own humanity. He loved the family dogs, feeding the birds, and communing with nature.
He had a great respect for beautiful wood and enjoyed building sets for theatre productions, his barn, and lovely furniture with both his hands and his heart. He loved his work as a college professor at Bridgewater College and the many hours he spent in Cole Hall, the college theater. He was proud to have written a novel about his love of the arts and family. It is entitled: The Long Dance Home. He was an avid reader, a proud American, and a pilot at heart. At the end of his life, he demonstrated his true character as he weathered three types of cancer, and the likes of the beast called Alzheimer's Disease without complaint. He was valiant, and strong, and grateful... always mindful of the loving God who gave him life and every blessing. And now, like every sweet Cessna that ever took to the sky, Frank is flying free.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
