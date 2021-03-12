Clifford Wilson Berry
Clifford Wilson Berry, 97, of Lacey Spring, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Berry was born July 24, 1923, in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan Canada, and was the son of the late Wilson and Edith Hendsbee Berry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mabel Elizabeth Garman, and great-niece, Holly Dimick.
Clifford served in the United States Army during WWII. He worked in rubber manufacturing in Colorado prior to retirement and relocating to the Valley.
He is survived by two nieces, June Garman Merica and husband, Kenneth, and Donna Mock; two nephews, Leroy W. Garman and wife, Carla, and Willard Berry Jr. and wife, Yvonne; great-nieces and nephews, Betty Elliott, Brian Dimick, Brandy Dimick, Christopher Dimick, Shasta Dimick, Donny Dimick, Tiffany Dimick and Brittany Dimick; great-great-nieces and nephews, Tiffany Elliott, Jazmine Elliott, William “Damien” Hampton, Phoenix Dimick, Willa Dimick, Everleigh Dimick, Gracelynn Dimick, Kay Douglas, Ketan Crider, Raeah Weaver, Jacob Mongold, Isiah Mongold, Ava Dimick, Stella Dimick, Liam Dimick, Olivia Dimick, Jennifer Adams, and Piper Dimick, and great-great-great-nephews, Vincen and Alexander Rawson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Sam Wenger officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
