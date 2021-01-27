Dr. Corinne R. Replogle
Dr. Corinne R. Replogle, 58, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Corinne was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Norwalk, Conn., to the late Frank Samuel and Ruth Francis Replogle.
In 1986, Corinne graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Mathematics from Gordon College, Wenham, Mass., where she also played first string catcher with Gordon’s Softball Team. Corinne followed the footsteps of her grandmother, Dr. Edna Francis Easter, who graduated from Tufts College Medical School in 1916. In 1997, Corinne graduated as a Doctor of Medicine from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine in Hershey, Pa. She has served as Medical Doctor within the Harrisonburg, Va. area for seven years.
She served as Lieutenant Commander within the United States Navy where she was awarded two Navy Achievement Medals and also the National Defense Service Medal. Corinne’s faith was extremely important to her and was known as a warrior of prayer. She dearly loved her RISE church family here in Harrisonburg. Corinne loved playing and watching sports and faithfully cheered for her teams: New England Patriots, UCONN Penn State Women’s Basketball, and the WNBA. She loved her fur babies, Danica, Gracie, and Dolly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Pickles; niece, Elizabeth Pickles, and nephew, Alex Pickles.
She is survived by her wife, Lisa Hardy; daughter, Elizabeth Smith and husband, Jay; son, Captain Joshua Dillard and her cousin, Jonathan Davis.
A celebration of life will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Collins Center, 217 S. Liberty St., Suite 205, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and First Step, 129 Franklin St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
