Jerry Wayne Baker, 75, of 1294 Marksville Road, Stanley, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center from COVID-related illness.
Thankful for modern day technology, Jerry was not alone with his loving family able to be with him, along with the wonderful care given to him by his nurse, Becky.
Jerry was born on June 20, 1945, to John and Elsie Nauman Baker on a small farm north of Stanley’s town limits.
Jerry graduated from Page County High School in 1963 and also attended Liberty University and Washington Bible College.
Jerry joined the United States Marine Corps with the 1st Marine Division and served in Vietnam from 1966-1967, where he returned home with the disease of Agent Orange that effected his health years later.
Upon returning home, Jerry worked as an engineer draftsman with VDH in the Richmond headquarters.
Jerry was in partnership with Ralph Newman and formed Baker and Newman Company. Ralph and Martha Newman were huge mentors and always remained wonderful friends. In later years, he formed his own company which led him to be an estimator for a large construction company.
Returning to Page County in 1981, Jerry joined the Page County Sheriff’s Office as a jailor and soon became a road deputy, then a criminal investigator. He retired from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office after 23 years of law enforcement service, due to medical issues.
In earlier years, Jerry was very active in the Republican Party and served as chairman of his district for years. He was also a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge in Stanley, Magnetic Lodge 184.
Jerry also owned Dan’s Steakhouse, along with his wife, and managed Bosley’s Rentals until his health started to decline.
Thankful for a kidney donor and their family, Jerry received the much-needed kidney to keep him alive on June 10, 2020, but contracted COVID-19 on Feb. 1, 2021.
Jerry attended Bethlehem Christian Church in Stanley. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling and bluegrass festivals. He and Christi met a lot of great friends at bluegrass events, especially their traveling “bluegrass family” Otis and Joyce Hinton and Willie and Robyn Wines. They also camped with their wonderful friends, Donnie and Tracy Lawhorne, Randy and Moochie Burner, and George and Ann Counts, at many festivals for a wonderful time of fellowship. He and Christi also became great friends with many bluegrass bands.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by three brothers, John “Buster,” Garland and Harland Baker. Buster and Jerry traveled to all 50 states together and the Canadian Providence.
On April 21, 1990, Jerry was united in marriage to Christi Bosley Baker, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Alison Seal and husband, Ricky, of Luray, and Tricia Bridgeman and husband, Steve, of Pennsylvania.
He proudly held the title of “PaPa” to Corey Seal and wife, Shianna of Luray, Kaitlyn Seal Cash and husband, Jeff, also of Luray, and Keaton Seal of Alexandria.
His grandchildren were the light of his eye, but his great-grandchildren, Mason Seal, Ella Grace Cash, Ava Seal and Carleigh Cash, were the sparkle.
Jerry is survived by three brothers, James “Jim” Baker and wife, Pat, of McGaheysville, Roger Baker and wife, Wilma, of Stanley, and Robert Baker and wife, Patti, of Michigan; a sister, Deborah Kocher of Waynesboro; and his sister-in-law, Mary Sue Baker of Stanley.
Also surviving are two guys whom Jerry thought the word of, A.J. and Landon Bosley.
Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and friends, especially Phil Baker, Robin Baker, Leanne Bosley Cooke, Andrew and Sabrina Bosley, Olivia Stoneberger and Brittany Martin and their families, as well as Bob Daniel, Travis, Sierra and Harper Hilliards, Tammy Dodson, Lyndsey Brown, and his rescue cat, Salem.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Bethlehem Christian Church in Stanley. The funeral service will be conducted at the church at 2 p.m. by Pastor Andy Seastrom.
Serving as pallbearers will be Corey Seal, Keaton Seal, Phil Baker, Andrew Bosley, Matt Caton, Mike Deeds, Greg Deeds and Brandon Tester. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Daniel, Jeff Cash, A.J. Bosley and Landon Bosley.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Christian Church Youth Center, in care of Matt Caton, 308 Circle View Road, Luray, VA 22835.
The family thanks everyone for all the prayers that were extended to Jerry during his fight with Agent Orange. They greatly appreciate the friendships and are extremely thankful for Jerry's donor and family.
As Jerry always said to Christi: “I’m a winner either way, it’s gonna be okay.”
In Jerry’s memory, always support our veterans. “We proudly honor him because he selflessly served us.”
Please continue to pray for Christi, Alison, Tricia and family.
