Veteran Merchant Marine John Hoffnagle Jr.’s love of life, friends and family didn’t come to an end with his peaceful passing on Nov. 17, 2021, at age 94, but is now carried on by those who knew and loved him.
John was a wonderful friend and neighbor always there to lend a hand in a time of need, who loved the simple pleasures in life like spending time tending to his beautiful yard and roses with his beloved dog Hooch.
At his core, John was a family man who loved his late wife, Ruth with all of his heart and was so proud of the incredible people his son, John III and daughter, Joni, grew to be.
John is forever remembered in the hearts of all his life touched but none so much as the family members he leaves behind, his daughter, Joni; his three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was our rock. For the good times.
The family will have a private service.
