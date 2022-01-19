Leroy Westfall, 88, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
He was born Jan. 2, 1934, at Rough Run, W.Va., and was the son of the late Verlie C. Westfall and Grace S. Shook Westfall.
He was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Leroy worked for Rockingham Construction for 45 plus years as a foreman and later as a night watchman. Leroy was a member of the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church.
Leroy was a proud, honest, hard-working and good-hearted man. He was a good husband and an awesome father, who liked to hunt, fish and work in the yard. He loved country music and some of his favorite singers were Don Williams, Conway Twitty, Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton. He was respected and loved by everyone who knew him, and will be so greatly remembered and missed, but never forgotten.
On April 19, 1958, he married the love of his life, Anna Lynn Westfall, who preceded him in death on Aug. 27, 2017.
Surviving are a daughter, Kathy Westfall of Rockingham and her companion, Glenn “Scott” Eavey of Singers Glen; two sons, Jerry W. Westfall (and Vickie) of Harrisonburg and Carl “Danny” Westfall (and Anita) of Harrisonburg; four granddaughters, Brandy Lynn Westfall (and her companion, Michael), Nicole Margaret Westfall, Melissa Westfall, and Beverly Westfall; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Gracie, and Britani; a number of nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Norma Westfall of Petersburg, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Daisy Aldridge, Betty Wimer and Verda Westfall; three brothers, Lawrence Westfall, Grover Westfall and a younger brother whose name is not known, and a great-grandson, Baby Riley. Leroy was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va., where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday with The Rev. Leon Hevener officiating. Interment will be at Kline Cemetery.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.