Luke T. Dillon
On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, Luke T. Dillon, beautiful son, and loving brother died. Luke was born in Salisbury, Md. He moved to the Shenandoah Valley with his family at the age of 6 where he attended John Wayland, Wilbur Pence and Turner Ashby. As a small boy he loved reading stories and for one summer living in his Han Solo wardrobe. Growing up in Dayton, Va., Luke enjoyed playing soccer and the company of good neighborhood friends. In high school his interests moved to football where he rose to be an all-division linebacker, despite his small stature. After graduation, Luke chose to stay in the Valley, close to the family that he loved. He graduated from Blue Ridge Community College and was attending James Madison University.
Luke loved the natural world. You could see this in his photographs, drawings, and paintings, many of which he gifted to friends and family. Luke’s empathy was strong. He hated bullies and always took the side of the underdog. But his 10-year struggle with mental illness never stopped.
He is survived by his parents, Laura and Tom Dillon; his sisters, Emma and Holly; grandparents, Marcia and David Luecke; and an army of cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends that will remember his wonderful soul and many talents.
A gathering and service will be held in the spring when it is safe for family and friends to travel and celebrate Luke’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
