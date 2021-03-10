Roy Lee Stroop, 77, a lifelong resident of Verona, died March 6, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. A son of the late Roy Nelson Stroop and Naomi Virginia Terry Stroop, he was born on Aug. 5, 1943, in Augusta County, Va.
He graduated from Middle River High School and served in the National Guard. Roy was employed at McQuay for 52 years.
Roy was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave and was a member of Staunton Moose Lodge. He volunteered for more than 20 years at the Verona Fire Department and enjoyed attending Staunton Braves baseball games, Bethany U.M.C. softball games, and JMU baseball games.
Roy is survived by his son, Kevin Stroop and wife, Tara, of Mount Sidney, Va.; stepdaughters, Sharon Kiser of Verona, Va., and Laura Moore of Rockville, Md.; stepson, Ellis Farvel of Verona, Va.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Brenda Dogan and husband, Gary, of Roanoke, Va.; brother, Charles F. Stroop of Roanoke, Va.; niece, Heather Dogan; and nephew, Brian Dogan and wife, Melanie, all of Roanoke, Va.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 12, 2021, at Bethany United Methodist Church. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with The Rev. Susan Reaves officiating. Burial will follow in Naked Creek Cemetery in Weyers Cave.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bethany United Methodist Church, 3700 Lee Highway, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
