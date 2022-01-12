Susan Elaine Babkirk, 72, of Timberville, died Jan. 9, 2022, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg after her, almost, three-year battle of cancer.
She was born May 7, 1949, in Torrington, Conn., to the late Lester Joseph and Leona Sekulski Marsh.
Susan was kind, warm, and loving beyond measure. Family was first and foremost her entire life, which included her beloved cats. She embraced the simplicity of life, with her most important mantra being, “life is simple, just be happy,” and she lived and modeled it like no one else. She truly saw the beauty and joy in everyday moments, and in her loved ones around her, especially her six grandchildren. From birth, to the eldest now being in college, Meme was a staple in all of their lives and fully invested in their needs and interests. She loved watching their school sports and receiving their art work. She thrived on being a part of all of their lives in and out of school. She enjoyed playing games around the table together, assembling puzzles, discussing life, and sharing a laugh. She adored Christmas, and the love and togetherness it represented. Every year, she filled our stockings with the essentials; chocolates, a new toothbrush, and a clementine, and she would be thrilled to know that this tradition will forever continue.
On May 10, 1969, she married Clive Arthur Babkirk Jr., who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Jason Clive Babkirk and wife, Rachel of Scarbro, W.Va.; daughters, Jennica Marsh Babkirk Lucas and husband, Troy of Wolfeboro, N.H., Janelle Dale Babkirk of Oak Hill, W.Va.; and grandchildren, Kiya Jared Babkirk, Jade Alea Babkirk, Quinn Babkirk Lucas, Kade Babkirk Lucas, Leona Blue Babkirk-Boyd, Alister Grey Babkirk-Boyd.
The family will be present for an informal drop-in to pay your respects and will be held Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where they ask everyone to please wear a mask.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in New England, where most of her siblings and cousins live.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a gofundme page, created in honor of her six grandchildren. Her last wish for them, whom she loved more than life itself, was that we would ask for all donations made on behalf of her death to go towards funding the educational futures of her beloved grandchildren, and any money raised would be split equally among them. Https://www.gofundme.com/susan-babkirk-grandchildrens-education-fund.
Many thanks to Grandle Funeral Home for their assistance with arrangements and services and thanks to Lindsey Funeral Home for their cremation service. We appreciate these family businesses for their part in our closure.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
