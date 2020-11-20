Thomas Carroll Harrell, 79, of Timberville, Virginia passed into eternity Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Tom was born Tuesday the 29th of July 1941 on the U.S. Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas to a career Navel Officer William Carroll Harrell of Rusk, Texas and his wife, Ruth Mathilde Gertrude von Czarnowski of Essen, Germany.
On Saturday the 18th of November 1961, Tom married Valerie Lee Baba of San Diego, Calif. in Our Lady of Victory Chapel, U.S. Naval Operating Base, Norfolk, Va.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, William and Ronald, Valerie, his wife of 53 years, and their youngest son, Charles Barba Harrell.
Tom is survived by three sons, William Carroll Harrell II and his wife, Maylou, of Virginia Beach, Va., Richard Charles Harrell and his wife, Nancy, of Riner, Va., and Thomas Carl Harrell and his wife, Phyllis, of Harrisonburg, Va.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and special friend, Alma Jane Lantz Richie of Timberville, Va.
There will be no viewing, visitation or church service. The body was cremated and internment will be at a future date in the Timberville Cemetery. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Timberville Church of the Brethren Scholarship Fund, 145 Church St. Timberville, VA 22853 or the Timberville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 101 Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
"Strike eight bells for now my watch is over."
