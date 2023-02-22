William Wallace Hatcher, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Feb. 19, 2023, at his residence, the Mumaw House in Woodland Park of VMRC.
He was born Nov. 2, 1933, in Bassett, Va., and was a son of the late William Thomas and Vilma Shively Hatcher.
Wallace was a well-known local businessman with a reputation for honesty and fairness. He had a tremendous work ethic. He was a leader in our community, holding positions on many Boards, in governmental entities, private-sector business, and non-profit organizations. His community service, devotion to his family, dedication to God and the church, and his high standards of personal integrity have always been exemplary. Wallace was very much a gentleman. He had a sense of humor that could brighten any room. He always liked a good joke if it was clean. Wallace was a man of strong discipline and self-control. After retirement he loved spending his time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He had a passion for playing golf and enjoyed playing with friends and family whenever he could.
Wallace was a 1955 graduate of Bridgewater College where he earned a B.S. in Business Administration and met his future wife, the former Carolyn Lantz. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Having founded Lantz Construction Company in Broadway on June 1, 1960, he became the company’s president and CEO for 44 years. He was chairman of the Board of Trustees of Bridgewater College for 30 years, was a life trustee, and president of the Bridgewater College Alumni Association. B.C. honored him with a degree of Doctor of Humane Letters on April 1, 2003 in recognition of his dedication to the college as well as his achievements in business, civic work and church service. Some of Wallace’s achievements include being listed among the Outstanding Young Men in America, receiving the Distinguished Service Award from the Jaycees in 1966, being named Boss of the Year by the local chapter of the national Secretaries Association in 1976, winning the Harrisonburg Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year in 1990 and winning the Contractor of the Year from the Valley Branch of the American Subcontractors Association in 1993. He was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America. Wallace served on the following Board of Directors: Rockingham Mutual Insurance company for 34 years, First National Bank of Broadway, F&M Bank Massanutten, BB&T Bank, president of Park View Federal Credit Union, Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Foundation, SONshine Ministries and Broadway Hometown Partnership. He also served on the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Broadway/Timberville Chamber of Commerce, Rockingham County Industrial Development Authority and Rockingham County Building Board of Appeals. Wallace was an active member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway where he served in many leadership rolls. In 1988 he spent four weeks in Nigeria at a Church of the Brethren work camp to help build an addition to the headquarters for a library. Wallace and Carolyn joined together in participating in disaster relief projects for the Church of the Brethren in the 1980s.
On Dec. 27, 1957, he married the former Carolyn Lantz, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Michael C. Hatcher and wife, Holly, of Timberville; two daughters, Gayle Hatcher Driver and husband, Douglas, of Broadway, Lisa Carol Hatcher of Gainesville; one brother, Paul Hatcher of Staunton; one sister, Joyce Greenwood of Winston Salem, N.C.; one granddaughter, Lindsay Driver Clarke and husband, Chris, of Raleigh, N.C.; four grandsons, Clark Driver and wife, Brooke, of Harrisonburg, Dane Hatcher of Harrisonburg, Spencer Hatcher of Timberville, Connor Hatcher of Harrisonburg; five great-grandchildren, Luke Driver and Ava Driver, both of Harrisonburg, Jackson Clarke, Ella Clarke and Charlie Clarke, all of Raleigh, N.C., and a number of nieces and nephews.
Chaplain Steve Landis and Pastor Nathan Hollenberg will conduct a memorial service 11 a.m. Monday at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway. Burial will be held privately at Linville Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so beginning Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Current Scholarship Fund in memory of Wallace Hatcher at Bridgewater College, 420 E. College St., Campus Box 33, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Mennonite School in memory of Wallace Hatcher, 801 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
