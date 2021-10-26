Skiers and non skiers alike can rejoice with a wide variety of winter fun choices in the area.
One way to celebrate winter for the whole family is to take a trip to a local resort in the valley. Enjoy restaurant dining, warm ski lodges and all the fun of winter activities.
From skiing, to snow tubing to ice skating, Massanutten Resort and Bryce Resort offer locals and travelers from far and wide a variety of snowy fun in the Valley and some of the best skiing choices in the Southeast.
Massanutten Resort, located on Massanutten Mountain near McGaheysville, offers a four seasons getaway for visitors near and far, but comes alive at wintertime with fun options for the whole family, including ice skating, downhill skiing, ski lessons, snowboarding and snow tubing along with an indoor waterpark, ski lodge and restaurants.
With 15 trails including beginner, intermediate and advanced runs, Massanutten is a convenient locale for those who love to ski.
According to Melanie Ledford, owner of the Powder Shack Ski & Snowboard Shop in McGaheysville, Massanutten provides a haven for skiers and snowboarders in the area.
“All of our employees either ski or snowboard. Because our season is so short, it’s too difficult to train people who don’t have the experience of skiing or snowboarding,” Ledford said. “A lot of times our employees will go up the mountain after their shift. They always have their gear in their cars.”
Ledford, who grew up skiing in Virginia, is a lifelong skier who first hit the slopes at age 5. She grew up in Hot Springs, which had one ski lift at the time. Ledford’s parents were skiers and Ledford taught her two kids how to ski at early ages.
“I felt lucky that we had that one ski lift. People say Massanutten is a small mountain but it’s such a good thing that Massanutten Resort is here especially in this region, the Southeast region. If [Massanutten] wasn’t here, people who want to ski would have to drive three hours to ski to places like Snowshoe,” she said.
She said Massanutten is a great place for beginner skiers to learn and take lessons.
“Massanutten is a great place to learn how to ski and they have beginner, intermediate and advanced trails. They also have an amazing snow patrol and it’s really well run for the high volume of people they have coming through,” Ledford said.
Kenny Hess, director of sports and risk management at Massanutten, said the ski runs offer exciting new features, include expanded and energy-efficient snow machines and a new conveyor lift for a beginner ski run. Hess said the ski lift access will feature new RFID reloadable cards that will make buying a lift ticket much simpler.
Hess said the mountain features 15 trails with all levels for skiing and snowboarding along with tubing and ice-skating options, in addition to the resort’s lodge and indoor waterpark. 2021-2022 season passes for skiing are available for purchase on the resort’s website.
“We have so many [options] for people who don’t like to ski. Odds are there’s somebody in the family who doesn’t like to ski,” Hess said. “Snow tubing is very popular among the non-skiers, ice skating is gaining in popularity. We have trails for beginners up to advanced skiers.”
Also new in 2021, Massanutten is offering a new Northern Lights Snow Tubing each night. For the same rate as regular tubing, the resort is adding neon lights and upbeat music after dark for an exciting experience. The resort is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this winter and will be celebrating by offering giveaways and promotions, which Hess said are being determined.
First-time skiers can check out the beginner’s guide on Massanutten’s website with special information on what to wear, what to expect and how to stay safe. The Powder Shack offers some rentals along with winter outfits for everything from skiing to snow tubing.
Those who want to join in the fun at Massanutten from home can tune in to two live webcams of the ski slopes on Massanutten’s website.
For those looking for another ski getaway in the valley, Bryce Resort, located on Bryce Mountain in Basye, offers a wintertime getaway with all the amenities.
According to its website, Bryce offers snow tubing, ice skating, skiing, snowboarding and lessons for the perfect winter getaway.
Both resorts offer up-to-date information on conditions, hours and cancellations on their website, along with general information on amenities and booking capabilities. To learn more about Bryce Resort, visit bryceresort.com. To learn more about Massanutten Resort, visit massresort.com.
Whether visiting Bryce Resort or Massanutten, Lonnie Yoder, who works for Harrisonburg tourism as a travel specialist, said Harrisonburg and the Valley offer a unique experience in the winter.
“My wife and I came [to Harrisonburg] from Iowa and winter there it was always snowing. The winters we experience here are much milder, which we appreciate. We still like the occasional snowfall and the snow melts faster here,” Yoder said.
Visitors to the valley can learn more about wintertime fun by visiting the Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center.
“The first thing that comes to mind [for winter activities] is Massanutten Resort. A lot of our visitors [at the Hardesty-Higgins Visitor Center] are visitors to Massanutten who are staying in time shares,” Yoder said.
