Prep Basketball Standings

BOYS

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Broadway;0-0;1-0

Spotswood;0-0;1-0

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1

Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1

Turner Ashby;0-0;0-1

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Madison County;0-0;1-0

Central;0-0;0-0

Clarke County;0-0;0-0

Luray;0-0;0-0

Mountain View;0-0;0-0

Page County;0-0;0-0

Strasburg;0-0;0-0

East Rockingham;0-0;0-1

Rappahannock County;0-0;0-1

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-0

Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0

Staunton;0-0;1-0

Stuarts Draft;0-0;1-0

Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0

Riverheads;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-1

Tuesday’s Games

Staunton 60, Turner Ashby 47

Fort Defiance 50, Rockbridge County 42

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 81, Harrisonburg 55

Spotswood 84, John Handley 46

Wilson Memorial 74, Monticello 48

Amherst County 60, Waynesboro 33

Grace Christian 61, Rappahannock County 58

Wednesday’s Games

Stuarts Draft 51, East Rockingham 48

Broadway 62, Charlottesville 50

Madison County 70, Culpeper County 54

Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 20

Thursday’s Games

Randolph Macon Academy at Page County, late

Wilson Memorial at Liberty-Bedford, late

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, late

Today’s Games

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Fishburne Military at Waynesboro, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Spotswood;0-0;1-0

Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0

Broadway;0-0;1-1

Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-2

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

East Rockingham;0-0;2-0

Central;0-0;1-0

Luray;0-0;1-0

Madison County;0-0;1-0

Strasburg;0-0;1-0

Clarke County;0-0;0-0

Mountain View;0-0;0-0

Page County;0-0;0-0

Rappahannock County;0-0;0-1

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-0

Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0

Riverheads;0-0;1-0

Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0

Waynesboro;0-0;1-1

Staunton;0-0;0-1

Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1

Monday’s Game

Broadway 58, Waynesboro 16

East Rockingham 53, Riverheads 30

Tuesday’s Games

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Harrisonburg 22

Spotswood 67, John Handley 39

Fort Defiance 59, Rockbridge County 27

Turner Ashby 53, Staunton 22

Wilson Memorial 47, Monticello 36

Central 51, Skyline 41

Strasburg 58, Warren County 28

Wednesday’s Games

East Rockingham 67, Stuarts Draft 21

Luray 67, Harrisonburg 10

Riverheads 44, Covington 30

Charlottesville 57, Broadway 48

Waynesboro 39, Heritage-Lynchburg 37

Buffalo Gap 44, Nelson County 37

Madison County 54, Culpeper County 46

Kettle Run 43, Rappahannock County 42

Thursday’s Games

Wilson Memorial at Liberty-Bedford, late

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, late

Madison County at Orange County, late

Randolph Macon Academy at Page County, late

Today’s Games

Rappahannock County at Wakefield, 4:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Warren County, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

