Prep Basketball Standings
BOYS
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Broadway;0-0;1-0
Spotswood;0-0;1-0
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1
Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1
Turner Ashby;0-0;0-1
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Madison County;0-0;1-0
Central;0-0;0-0
Clarke County;0-0;0-0
Luray;0-0;0-0
Mountain View;0-0;0-0
Page County;0-0;0-0
Strasburg;0-0;0-0
East Rockingham;0-0;0-1
Rappahannock County;0-0;0-1
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-0
Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0
Staunton;0-0;1-0
Stuarts Draft;0-0;1-0
Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0
Riverheads;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-1
Tuesday’s Games
Staunton 60, Turner Ashby 47
Fort Defiance 50, Rockbridge County 42
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 81, Harrisonburg 55
Spotswood 84, John Handley 46
Wilson Memorial 74, Monticello 48
Amherst County 60, Waynesboro 33
Grace Christian 61, Rappahannock County 58
Wednesday’s Games
Stuarts Draft 51, East Rockingham 48
Broadway 62, Charlottesville 50
Madison County 70, Culpeper County 54
Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 20
Thursday’s Games
Randolph Macon Academy at Page County, late
Wilson Memorial at Liberty-Bedford, late
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, late
Today’s Games
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Fishburne Military at Waynesboro, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Spotswood;0-0;1-0
Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0
Broadway;0-0;1-1
Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-2
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
East Rockingham;0-0;2-0
Central;0-0;1-0
Luray;0-0;1-0
Madison County;0-0;1-0
Strasburg;0-0;1-0
Clarke County;0-0;0-0
Mountain View;0-0;0-0
Page County;0-0;0-0
Rappahannock County;0-0;0-1
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Buffalo Gap;0-0;1-0
Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0
Riverheads;0-0;1-0
Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0
Waynesboro;0-0;1-1
Staunton;0-0;0-1
Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1
Monday’s Game
Broadway 58, Waynesboro 16
East Rockingham 53, Riverheads 30
Tuesday’s Games
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Harrisonburg 22
Spotswood 67, John Handley 39
Fort Defiance 59, Rockbridge County 27
Turner Ashby 53, Staunton 22
Wilson Memorial 47, Monticello 36
Central 51, Skyline 41
Strasburg 58, Warren County 28
Wednesday’s Games
East Rockingham 67, Stuarts Draft 21
Luray 67, Harrisonburg 10
Riverheads 44, Covington 30
Charlottesville 57, Broadway 48
Waynesboro 39, Heritage-Lynchburg 37
Buffalo Gap 44, Nelson County 37
Madison County 54, Culpeper County 46
Kettle Run 43, Rappahannock County 42
Thursday’s Games
Wilson Memorial at Liberty-Bedford, late
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, late
Madison County at Orange County, late
Randolph Macon Academy at Page County, late
Today’s Games
Rappahannock County at Wakefield, 4:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Warren County, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
