Prep Basketball Standings
BOYS
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Broadway;0-0;2-0
Rockbridge County;0-0;1-0
Spotswood;0-0;1-0
Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Central;0-0;0-0
Clarke County;0-0;0-0
East Rockingham;0-0;0-0
Mountain View;0-0;0-0
Luray;0-0;0-1
Madison County;0-0;0-1
Page County;0-0;0-1
Rappahannock County;0-0;0-1
Strasburg;0-0;0-1
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0
Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-0
Riverheads;0-0;0-0
Fort Defiance;0-0;0-1
Staunton;0-0;0-1
Waynesboro;0-0;0-1
Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1
Tuesday
Spotswood 75, Staunton 52
Turner Ashby 79, Waynesboro 53
Millbrook 71, Harrisonburg 30
Wilson Memorial 73, Monticello 62
Broadway 55, Page County 52
William Monroe 70, Luray 35
Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46
Orange County 65, Madison County 60
Park View 63, Rappahannock County 57
Warren County 41, Strasburg 39
Today
Fluvanna County at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian Academy at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Luray at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Spotswood;0-0;1-0
Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0
Broadway;0-0;1-1
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1
Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Central;0-0;1-0
Luray;0-0;1-0
Madison County;0-0;1-0
Mountain View;0-0;1-0
Page County;0-0;1-0
Strasburg;0-0;1-0
Clarke County;0-0;0-0
East Rockingham;0-0;0-0
Rappahannock County;0-0;0-0
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0
Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0
Riverheads;0-0;0-0
Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-1
Staunton;0-0;0-1
Waynesboro;0-0;0-1
Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1
Tuesday
Page County 49, Broadway 30
Spotswood 73, Staunton 32
Turner Ashby 71, Waynesboro 23
Fort Defiance 81, Rockbridge County 25
Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 51
Mountain View 37, Buffalo Gap 35
Millbrook 68, Harrisonburg 52
Luray 60, William Monroe 54
Central 47, Skyline 41
Madison County 46, Orange County 37
Strasburg 53, Warren County 35
Rappahannock County at Park View, late
Today
Riverheads at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Goochland, 7:30 p.m.
