Prep Basketball Standings

BOYS

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Broadway;0-0;2-0

Rockbridge County;0-0;1-0

Spotswood;0-0;1-0

Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Central;0-0;0-0

Clarke County;0-0;0-0

East Rockingham;0-0;0-0

Mountain View;0-0;0-0

Luray;0-0;0-1

Madison County;0-0;0-1

Page County;0-0;0-1

Rappahannock County;0-0;0-1

Strasburg;0-0;0-1

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0

Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-0

Riverheads;0-0;0-0

Fort Defiance;0-0;0-1

Staunton;0-0;0-1

Waynesboro;0-0;0-1

Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1

Tuesday

Spotswood 75, Staunton 52

Turner Ashby 79, Waynesboro 53

Millbrook 71, Harrisonburg 30

Wilson Memorial 73, Monticello 62

Broadway 55, Page County 52

William Monroe 70, Luray 35

Rockbridge County 53, Fort Defiance 46

Orange County 65, Madison County 60

Park View 63, Rappahannock County 57

Warren County 41, Strasburg 39

Today

Fluvanna County at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian Academy at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Luray at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Charlottesville at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Warren County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Liberty-Bealeton, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Spotswood;0-0;1-0

Turner Ashby;0-0;1-0

Broadway;0-0;1-1

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1

Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Central;0-0;1-0

Luray;0-0;1-0

Madison County;0-0;1-0

Mountain View;0-0;1-0

Page County;0-0;1-0

Strasburg;0-0;1-0

Clarke County;0-0;0-0

East Rockingham;0-0;0-0

Rappahannock County;0-0;0-0

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0

Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-0

Riverheads;0-0;0-0

Buffalo Gap;0-0;0-1

Staunton;0-0;0-1

Waynesboro;0-0;0-1

Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-1

Tuesday

Page County 49, Broadway 30

Spotswood 73, Staunton 32

Turner Ashby 71, Waynesboro 23

Fort Defiance 81, Rockbridge County 25

Wilson Memorial 59, Monticello 51

Mountain View 37, Buffalo Gap 35

Millbrook 68, Harrisonburg 52

Luray 60, William Monroe 54

Central 47, Skyline 41

Madison County 46, Orange County 37

Strasburg 53, Warren County 35

Rappahannock County at Park View, late

Today

Riverheads at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Goochland, 7:30 p.m.

