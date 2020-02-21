Brush the dust off your trainers and lace up because VA Momentum is back with its first race of 2020 on Sunday.
Sunday Funday is a 1K (slightly over a half mile) race that follows Washington Street to get people back in the groove of running before spring.
Kids, furry friends and kids-at-heart are invited to come out and compete in various categories such as loudest racing singer, best formal attire and best in show for pups. The race is not chipped or timed.
Runners receive a free pom beanie with registration and anyone over 21 gets a beer ticket.
Register for $20 online or between 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Brothers Craft Brewing on the day of the event. Racers line up at 10 a.m. outside the taproom. After the run, Brothers will have a fire pit roaring away and breakfast options from Mr. J’s Bagels & Deli.
— Staff Report
