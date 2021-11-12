Luna Rose Brown, 2, Harrisonburg
Rodney Fulk, 76, Rockingham
Edna A. Grimm, 90, Timberville
Cameron Charles “Book” Kehne, Jr., 76, Brandywine, W.Va.
Dianne Warfield Marquis, 77, Cabins, W.Va.
Mary Margaret (Crites) Michael, 87
Thomas Harold Miller, 69, Dayton
John Mikel “Mike” Hutton, Sr., 69, Elkton
Bobby Eugene Prophet, 81, Timberville
Jamey Lee Shifflett, Jr., 32, Elkton
Miriam (Gordon) Symonds, 91, Fort Wayne, Ind.
