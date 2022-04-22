Kenneth Edward Anderson, 85, Moorefield, W.Va.

Chrissann Berry, 67

Johnnie Elwood Breeden, 80, Weyers Cave

Brandon Scott Cheruk, 45, Singers Glen

Benjamin Douglas Hill, 45, McGaheysville

Hazel Ruth Lam, 93, Elkton

Ryan Wayne Meadows, 19, Elkton

Susan Ann (Susie) Sheffer McGlaughlin

Wilma Evelyn Kline Robertson, Bridgewater

Sharon Harris Soldan, 62, Richmond

Daniel (Dan) Tobias Stutzman, 40, Albuquerque, N.M.

