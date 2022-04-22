Kenneth Edward Anderson, 85, Moorefield, W.Va.
Chrissann Berry, 67
Johnnie Elwood Breeden, 80, Weyers Cave
Brandon Scott Cheruk, 45, Singers Glen
Benjamin Douglas Hill, 45, McGaheysville
Hazel Ruth Lam, 93, Elkton
Ryan Wayne Meadows, 19, Elkton
Susan Ann (Susie) Sheffer McGlaughlin
Wilma Evelyn Kline Robertson, Bridgewater
Sharon Harris Soldan, 62, Richmond
Daniel (Dan) Tobias Stutzman, 40, Albuquerque, N.M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.