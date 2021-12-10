Clifton Ford Arbogast, 87, New Creek, W.Va.
Patsy Ann Dolly, 74, Old Fields, W.Va.
Ralph Newton Eagle, 74, Bridgewater
Mary Geisler, 82, Eagle, Idaho
Joyce Dwayne Leake, 81, Harrisonburg
John A. Mauzy, Sr., 50, Sugar Grove, W.Va.,
Harry Franklin “Hub” Showman Sr., 72, Mt. Jackson
William Eldon Whetzel, 87, Broadway
