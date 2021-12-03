Warren M. Armentrout, 95, Keezletown

Marvin Ray Armstrong, 90, Harrisonburg

Pamela Jane Bodkin, 70, Broadway

Joseph Pryor Brown, 80, Port Republic

Tracy Charles Greaver, 82, Timberville

Jacqueline Danielle Guerrier, 30, Arlington

Natale Louis “Nat” Rao, 83, Petersburg, W.Va.,

David Edwin Sager, 71, Broadway

Sharleen Ann Schlaak, 58, Timberville

Jerry Franklin Stout, 81, McArthur, Ohio

William “Bill” Page Vaughan, 87, Shenandoah

Reba Simmons Wiseman, 93, Winter Haven, Fla.

