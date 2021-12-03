Warren M. Armentrout, 95, Keezletown
Marvin Ray Armstrong, 90, Harrisonburg
Pamela Jane Bodkin, 70, Broadway
Joseph Pryor Brown, 80, Port Republic
Tracy Charles Greaver, 82, Timberville
Jacqueline Danielle Guerrier, 30, Arlington
Natale Louis “Nat” Rao, 83, Petersburg, W.Va.,
David Edwin Sager, 71, Broadway
Sharleen Ann Schlaak, 58, Timberville
Jerry Franklin Stout, 81, McArthur, Ohio
William “Bill” Page Vaughan, 87, Shenandoah
Reba Simmons Wiseman, 93, Winter Haven, Fla.
