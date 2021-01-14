Norma Lee Arnold, 85, Seneca Rocks, W.Va.
Elizabeth Myrtle 'Sis' Barr, 88, Moorefield, W.Va.
Norris 'Junior' Crites, 87, Petersburg, W.Va.
James Edward 'Jimmy' Knight, 76, Grottoes
Lita Cowles Pascarella, Salisbury, Md.
Gary Wayne Shifflett, 56, Harrisonburg
Doris Jean Rowe Stimpson, 89, Harrisonburg
Peter Christopher Thomas, 53, Harrisonburg
Charles Maurice Wenzel, 93, Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.