Blacklines for Friday, March 18 Mar 17, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lois Wanda Barkey Miller, 84, Harrisonburg Evelyn Myrtle Fisher White, 91, Harrisonburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Sign up to stay up to date with our daily Headlines. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Articles ArticlesTA Graduate Living The Dream With Tech BasketballGeneral Assembly Approves New Judges, Including Page County NativeEfficiency Is Key In Town Of Timberville's New InvestmentsJMU To Tear Down Historic South Main Street HouseHarrisonburg Nears Next Step In Search For City ManagerRenovations Continue Around Magpie Complex, Leverage Historic Building CreditsHistoric Harrisonburg Home Owned By JMU Reduced To RubbleReport: Burden Of Alzheimer’s Continues To Grow In VirginiaState Cap On School Support Staff Funding May IncreaseRCPS To Approve Budget Next Week More Events/Submit Events Upcoming Events Mar 17 Warehouse Art Gallery Exhibits Thu, Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17 Drive-Thru Food Pantry Thu, Mar 17, 2022 Mar 18 Preschool Storytime Fri, Mar 18, 2022 Mar 19 Vietnam Veterans Breakfast Sat, Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19 Warehouse Art Gallery Exhibits Sat, Mar 19, 2022 Mar 20 Warehouse Art Gallery Exhibits Sun, Mar 20, 2022 Mar 22 Warehouse Art Gallery Exhibits Tue, Mar 22, 2022 Mar 24 Warehouse Art Gallery Exhibits Thu, Mar 24, 2022 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.