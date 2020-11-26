Richard Allen 'Dick' Bowman, 79, Harrisonburg
Harry Lee Brown Jr., 92, Broadway
Roberta Joy Cyrus, 69, Luray
Lucille Frances Depoy, 95, Weyers Cave
Jimmie Franklin Glick, 85, Dayton
David Mills, 84, Harrisonburg
Martha Ann Shifflett, 74, Elkton
Allen Hugh Thompson, 77, Cumberland, Md.
Samuel Earl Wenger III, 63, Frederick, Md.
Jerry Wayne Wilson Jr., 48, Moorefield, W.Va.
Carolyn Joyce Wyer, 78, Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.