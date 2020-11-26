Richard Allen 'Dick' Bowman, 79, Harrisonburg

Harry Lee Brown Jr., 92, Broadway

Roberta Joy Cyrus, 69, Luray

Lucille Frances Depoy, 95, Weyers Cave

Jimmie Franklin Glick, 85, Dayton

David Mills, 84, Harrisonburg

Martha Ann Shifflett, 74, Elkton

Allen Hugh Thompson, 77, Cumberland, Md.

Samuel Earl Wenger III, 63, Frederick, Md.

Jerry Wayne Wilson Jr., 48, Moorefield, W.Va.

Carolyn Joyce Wyer, 78, Moorefield, W.Va.

