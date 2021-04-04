Claudette June Birkhead, 86, Elkton
Francis A. Hodges, 87, Fredericksburg
Kenneth 'Goldie' Eugene Lam, 68, Elkton
Roxy Swank Ruddle MacKenzie, 98, Singers Glen
Millard Earl Meadows, 97, Elkton
Geraldine Messerley, 94, Harrisonburg
Herman Albert Shipp Jr., 99, Hagerstown, Md.
Robert 'Bob' Benjamin Tuttle, 86, Harrisonburg
Kyle Hunter Wimer, 21, Greene County
Claire Gaikowski Wirkus, 93, Harrisonburg
