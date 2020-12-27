Matthew Scott Andes, 33, Harrisonburg
Timothy Michael Andrews, 46, Harrisonburg
Phyllis W. Carper, 95, Harrisonburg
Ann Coffman Click, 61, Bridgewater
Lloyd Martin Conley, 71, Fulks Run
Freeman 'Salty' Ernest Cubbage Jr., 76, Stanley
Anna Moreland Fawley, 79, Petersburg, W.Va.
Malcolm David 'Dave' Hoggan, Sc.D., 90, McGaheysville
Lewis Elwood Hornick, 69, Harrisonburg
Jerelene 'Jackie' Swadley Kiser, 89, Rockingham
William Douglas Landes Sr., 74, Rockingham
Kenneth C. Layman, 81, Broadway
James Edward Pitts, 74, Rockingham
Hazel Mae Grandison Redman, 81, Petersburg, W.Va.
Helen Marie Craig Shifflett, 87, Harrisonburg
Marie Hammer Shifflett, 98, Elkton
Lorraine Oliver W. Smith, 94, Elkton
Cmdr. Richard Bond Wampler, 90, Harrisonburg
