Matthew Scott Andes, 33, Harrisonburg

Timothy Michael Andrews, 46, Harrisonburg

Phyllis W. Carper, 95, Harrisonburg

Ann Coffman Click, 61, Bridgewater

Lloyd Martin Conley, 71, Fulks Run

Freeman 'Salty' Ernest Cubbage Jr., 76, Stanley

Anna Moreland Fawley, 79, Petersburg, W.Va.

Malcolm David 'Dave' Hoggan, Sc.D., 90, McGaheysville

Lewis Elwood Hornick, 69, Harrisonburg

Jerelene 'Jackie' Swadley Kiser, 89, Rockingham

William Douglas Landes Sr., 74, Rockingham

Kenneth C. Layman, 81, Broadway

James Edward Pitts, 74, Rockingham

Hazel Mae Grandison Redman, 81, Petersburg, W.Va.

Helen Marie Craig Shifflett, 87, Harrisonburg

Marie Hammer Shifflett, 98, Elkton

Lorraine Oliver W. Smith, 94, Elkton

Cmdr. Richard Bond Wampler, 90, Harrisonburg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.