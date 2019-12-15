DEATHS, A7
Charles Eddie Cave, 63, Dayton
Rita Yvonne Haliburton, 49, Harrisonburg
Katherine J. Fisher Moreland, 95, Newport News
Wilson Carlyle Rader, 75, Rockingham County
Mahlon Frank Showalter, 96, Dayton
Katherine Geneva Smith, 78, Linville
Stella F. Stinnett, 79, Harrisonburg
Charles ‘June’ Waldron Jr., 83, Maysville, W.Va.
