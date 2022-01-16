James Vernon 'Jim' Bishop II, 76, Harrisonburg
Phyllis Jean Edwards, 89, Port Republic
Marlin Edward Fulk, 69, Broadway
Barbara Landes Simmons, Moneta
A wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 14F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..
A wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 14F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.
Updated: January 16, 2022 @ 5:55 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.