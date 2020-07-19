Colette Lynn Best, 45, Harrisonburg

Victoria Cubbage Bryant, 66, Elkton

Edward 'Cool Eddie' Preston Coffman, 84, Timberville

Renia Patsy (Cubbage) Goode, 73, Stanley

Megan Amanda Knicely, 29, Elkton

Polly Oakes, 91, Harrisonburg

Janice Lorrain (Lake) Presgraves, 82, Luray

Leonard Leroy Presgraves, 80, Luray

Margaret 'Ma' Sherman, 93, Mathias, W.Va.

Michael Jerome Spain Sr., 57, Luray

Betty Jean Williams, 81, Elkton

