John Paul Barb, 87, Mount Jackson

Byrl Sanford Bowman, 78, Port Republic

JoAnn Fitzsimmons Cupp, 79, Harrisonburg

Reign Javier Godinez-Simmers, infant, Broadway

Lawrence Tilghman Harrison Jr., 76, Criders

Walter 'John' Friedrich 'Fred' Hinz, 88, Harrisonburg

Linda Lou Miller, Mount Solon

Frank N. Morris, 80, Elkton

Kathleen Morris, 85, Port Republic

Vera A. Showalter, 91, Harrisonburg

Raymond Francis Smith, 70, Broadway

Donald Everett Stewart, 80, Harrisonburg

Robert Baird Timmons, 91, Harrisonburg

