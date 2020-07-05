John Paul Barb, 87, Mount Jackson
Byrl Sanford Bowman, 78, Port Republic
JoAnn Fitzsimmons Cupp, 79, Harrisonburg
Reign Javier Godinez-Simmers, infant, Broadway
Lawrence Tilghman Harrison Jr., 76, Criders
Walter 'John' Friedrich 'Fred' Hinz, 88, Harrisonburg
Linda Lou Miller, Mount Solon
Frank N. Morris, 80, Elkton
Kathleen Morris, 85, Port Republic
Vera A. Showalter, 91, Harrisonburg
Raymond Francis Smith, 70, Broadway
Donald Everett Stewart, 80, Harrisonburg
Robert Baird Timmons, 91, Harrisonburg
