Naomi Guthrie Bare, 84, Fulks Run

Henry Brenneman, 71, Harrisonburg

Anna M. Burkholder, 81, Dayton

Maryjean Baker Fleming, Greenville, S.C.

Jay B. Landis, 87, Harrisonburg

June R. Mathias, 90, New Market

Claude Cecil Matthey, 88, Broadway

Elaine Helen Morris, 65, Grottoes

Dale Milton Partlow, 61, Crimora

Roulette Catherine Reedy, 93, Shenandoah

John MacLaren 'Jack' Richardson Jr., 77,  Dayton

Alvin Lynn Rinker, 83, Mount Jackson

William Grattan 'Bill' Shull, 68, Mount Crawford

Berry Lou Malone Smith, 84, Waynesboro

David Streett, 52, New Market

Carolyn Ann Stroop, 66, Singers Glen

