Jane Blackburn, 98, Port Republic
John William 'Bill' Ewing, 74, Fairfax
Deborah 'Debbie' Davis Good, 62, Shenandoah
Harry 'Chop' Nelson Hill Jr., 68, Mount Crawford
Emanuel 'Rob' Sutton McDorman, 45, Dayton
Ronnie A. Miller, 76, Baker, W.Va.
William Riley 'Wild Bill' Murphy, 72, Franklin, W.Va.
Dr. Frederick Elliott Murray, 89, Broadway
Jimmy Roger Myers Sr., 88, Timberville
Brian Edward Parmalee, 61, Harrisonburg
Betty J. Humphrey Hensley Price, 82, Rockingham
Patricia Hutton Shifflett, 64, Elkton
Robert Jack Simmons, 77, Franklin, W.Va.
Betty Lou Smith, 77, Fulks Run
Evelyn Lucille (Aronhalt) Willis, 79, Mount Storm, W.Va.
