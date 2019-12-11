Zella Lorene Arehart, 93, Timberville
Maureen Catherine Barrett, 84, Rileyville
Vara Kathleen Coggins, 69, Harrisonburg
Mary Margaret Davis, 87, Mount Solon
William Lee Delawder, 38, Broadway
Mildred Louise Burkholder Knicely, 78, Dayton
Timothy Lee Merica, 59, Elkton
Robert Calvin 'Bob' Nesselrodt, 84, Petersburg, W.Va.
Anna V. Showalter, 92, Harrisonburg
Richard Michael 'Dickie' Teuber, 59, Verona
Carter Larkin Tyrone Wallace, 4 weeks, Rockingham
Carolyn Sue Wyant, 65, Elkton
