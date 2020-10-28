Eula Black, 97, Franklin, W.Va.
Edgar Lindbergh 'Bud' Caplinger, Dayton
Viola M. Crawford Dixon, 88, New Market
Frances Adair Edmonson, 95, Harrisonburg
Charles James 'Jim' Fleck, 79, Florence, S.C.
Edith Adell Frye, 95, New Market
Harold Walter Haynes, 86, Harrisonburg
Evelyn Hedrick, 98, Upper Tract, W.Va.
Margaret Virginia McMurray Hottel, 98, Harrisonburg
Colleen Reed Long, 90, Mount Clinton
Curtis Ray Shoemaker, 87, Rockingham County
Jerry D. Sisler, 75, Keyser, W.Va.
Mary Frances Smith Wonderley, 95, Grottoes
