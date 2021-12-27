Bliss Robinson Boyers, 78, Harrisonburg
Mildred 'Millie' Virginia Randolph Harman-DeVall, 100, Harrisonburg
Richard I. Haxton, Boonsboro, Md.
Anna Bell (Swick) Hesse, 73, Maysville, W.Va.
Chris Anthony Lam, 59, Fulks Run
Charlotte Ann Parsons, 71, Moorefield, W.Va.
John Marvin Piotrowski, Charlottesville
Roy Lee Powell Jr., 54, Broadway
Icy 'Dolly' Ralston, 87, Mount Solon
Paul Beverly Runion, 76, New Market
Patti Jo Via, 68, Charleston, W.Va.
Janet Yvonne Weatherholt, 83, Petersburg, W.Va.
Lisle Courtney Weatherholtz, 87, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Paula Jean (Crites) Wolfe, 77, Rig, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.