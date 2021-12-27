Bliss Robinson Boyers, 78, Harrisonburg

Mildred 'Millie' Virginia Randolph Harman-DeVall, 100, Harrisonburg

Richard I. Haxton, Boonsboro, Md.

Anna Bell (Swick) Hesse, 73, Maysville, W.Va.

Chris Anthony Lam, 59, Fulks Run

Charlotte Ann Parsons, 71, Moorefield, W.Va.

John Marvin Piotrowski, Charlottesville

Roy Lee Powell  Jr., 54, Broadway

Icy 'Dolly' Ralston, 87, Mount Solon

Paul Beverly Runion, 76, New Market

Patti Jo Via, 68, Charleston, W.Va.

Janet Yvonne Weatherholt, 83, Petersburg, W.Va.

Lisle Courtney Weatherholtz, 87, Capon Bridge, W.Va.

Paula Jean (Crites) Wolfe, 77, Rig, W.Va.

