Jean Rhodes Armentrout, 96, Harrisonburg
Betty Ann Vaughn Bailey, 88, Luray
Amanda Jane Maynard Bowers, 85, Harrisonburg
Cody Shotwell Brown, 26, Stanley
John Coffman, 68, Harrisonburg
Barbara Anne 'Annie' Falls, 76, Broadway
Elaine Armentrout Gentry, 101, Harrisonburg
The Rev. Reginald Lester 'Reggie' Goldizen, 78, Lahmansville, W.Va.
Julia Nelle Blosser Grandle, 95, Harrisonburg
Roy M. Hevener, 93, Franklin, W.Va.
JoAnn F. Martin, 84, Timberville
Raywood Michael Myers, 63, Churchville
Lonnie Leary Samuels, 69, Elkton
Jay Richard Schramm Jr., 57, Bridgewater
Jeanette Viola Sigler Shifflett, 83, Elkton
Norman Allen Sions, 64, Old Fields, W.Va.
Jason Eugene Whetzel, 82, Mathias, W.Va.
