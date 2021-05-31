Jean Rhodes Armentrout, 96, Harrisonburg

Betty Ann Vaughn Bailey, 88, Luray

Amanda Jane Maynard Bowers, 85, Harrisonburg

Cody Shotwell Brown, 26, Stanley

John Coffman, 68, Harrisonburg

Barbara Anne 'Annie' Falls, 76, Broadway

Elaine Armentrout Gentry, 101, Harrisonburg

The Rev. Reginald Lester 'Reggie' Goldizen, 78, Lahmansville, W.Va.

Julia Nelle Blosser Grandle, 95, Harrisonburg

Roy M. Hevener, 93, Franklin, W.Va.

JoAnn F. Martin, 84, Timberville

Raywood Michael Myers, 63, Churchville

Lonnie Leary Samuels, 69, Elkton

Jay Richard Schramm Jr., 57, Bridgewater

Jeanette Viola Sigler Shifflett, 83, Elkton

Norman Allen Sions, 64, Old Fields, W.Va.

Jason Eugene Whetzel, 82, Mathias, W.Va.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.