Leslie Hope Bulken, 82, Bridgewater
Duane Sidney Ettleman, 82, King George
Nancy L.V. Hinkle, 87, Broadway
Ermon E. Thomas, 76, Stanley
Jacob 'Jake' D. Wenger, 84, Rockingham
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
This is your first of five free articles during this 30 day period.
Take Five - This is your final free article during this 30 day period. Stay in touch with all of the news. Sign up today for complete digital access to The Daily News-Record.
Take Five - This is your final free article during this 30 day period. Stay in touch with all of the news.
Sign up today for complete digital access to The Daily News-Record.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
This is your fourth of five free articles during this 30 day period.
This is your third of five free articles during this 30 day period.
This is your second of five free articles during this 30 day period.
This is your second of five free articles during this 30 day period.
This is your second of five free articles during this 30 day period.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.